A Manager Yelled At A Deaf Customer, Thinking She Was A Worker, So After Apologizing, The Manager Started To Learn Sign Language To Serve Them Better

When the manager of a store thinks you are an employee, things can get awkward really fast.

What would you do if a manager had previously yelled at you, thinking you were a worker, but you didn’t know because you were deaf, and once the manager realized it, she apologized?

That is what happened to the shopper in this story, and on a later visit, the manager came up to her and used sign language, which she was trying to learn.

From raging to wholesome oh my A while back I posted an IDWHL story in which I was at a local Whale Mart and ended up having a manager screaming and hollering at me from behind, which I don’t hear due to a severe hearing loss, and didn’t even notice until my roommate finds me in the isle being yelled at and explained to the manager “He’s deaf and doesn’t work here” resulting in an apology and a gift card.

Well, this is an extension of that previous story, but it’s short and sweet. My hubby’s stimulus check didn’t hit his Whalemart Debit Card like it was supposed to, so it got sent back to the IRS, resulting in him having to have a check sent to him.

He gets said check in the mail and we want to go cash it. So our hippy neighbors agree to drive us there and wait, knowing we’re going to get a little shopping too, this was already told to them prior that we’ll get a few things.

So, while my hubby is waiting in line at the service desk and subsequently having the employee screw things up and screw him out of some money (“deposit this to my card” and she makes it out to cash and charges him for it “Oh I can put it on the card for you” charges him more to put it on the card) So, while he’s doing that I have a buggy and I’m zooming around the store just grabbing all the items requested of me.

That singular manager that had previous chewed me out was waving to get my attention instead of tapping me on the shoulder. (I get more waves now than shoulder taps, which I’m fine with if you’re patient for me to see and notice you.) The manager signs to me “Me learning signing. You deaf, no hear, me hear, you understand me?”

Of course I said “Yes I understand you” verbally. The manager smiles and signs “Help you?”

To which I said, “No thanks, I’m fine, I’m rather used to locating things on my own” then she signs “Nice day” and leaves with a smile. So she went from raging at me, mistaking me for an employee and giving me a discount for her mistake to learning to sign and apparently eager to show what she’s learned.

I’m not even mad, I think more people should learn how to sign. I mean, you could learn any language for a second language, but you’re less likely to actually go to France or Japan than you are to literally lose your hearing. So, learning to sign is a great option and does count as a second language on your resume.

Overall, I just find it neat how a previous IDWHL situation evolved into someone being inspired and motivated to learn a whole new language.

