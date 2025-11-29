A Man’s Adopted Sister Wants Him To Get To Know Her Biological Mom And Sisters, But He Thinks He’s Only Getting In The Way

Folks, this story is pretty sad…

AITA for purposefully missing meeting my sister’s biological family? “I’m 22M and my sister is 28F. My sister was adopted (parents thought they couldn’t conceive) and then I was born. But my parents loved us both. Anyway, a few months ago my sister started meeting with her biological mom after tracking her down. I was there to meet with them for the first meeting. My parents have been supportive and I’ve been supportive as well. But that first meeting, her biological mom brought her two daughters.

They look a lot like my sister, and the older kid is 21, around my age. She hugged my sister and they cried and everything. They look alike and after talking they were able to point out like similar behavioral characteristics, etc. I’m nothing like my sister. We have different interests etc, but we’ve been close. But when I was a kid I used to annoy her a lot, and I’ve done some messed up stuff to her. When I was 12, I pulled her earring and tore her ear lobe (didn’t wanna hurt her like that but did wanna mess with her). I used to force myself into any outings with her friends. I used to annoy her. I made fun of her a few times when she got bad grades in math(and she made fun of my English grades as well, I suck at writing). There’s more messed up stuff we did to each other (arguably I was worse though, lol), but I could go on and on. When I was around 14-15 we got chill and been chill since. Also, I like video games, the gym, and the gun range; that’s all I do. She likes outdoor and super social activities. Her biological sisters seem to be more in tune with her interests.

I kinda feel like I’ve been a bad brother and felt like an imposter. I’ve sat out 3 other meetings they had with them claiming I couldn’t come home, I was busy with work, etc. Idk how to talk about this with her because I have super ironic relationship with her. She keeps it real with me but I’ve never spoken non-sarcastically to her. Even when she said she would contact her biological family I said “good hope they take you off our hands haha” and we both laughed it off. Recently she’s begun to suspect something I think. She asked me if I don’t like them or something or why I keep avoiding my family as a whole (I haven’t been home in a few months either).

I lied to her and said I’m actually busy. My mom keeps asking me about it too and tells me it’s important to support her. I do support her, but it’s like… I feel like she’s better off with them. They never annoyed her growing up and stuff. I know it’s a bit illogical but I thought I was doing the right thing since I don’t want her meeting them to be about me. I don’t really get along with my dad, and my mom never intervenes when I argue with him. My sister has always stood up for me against him. She’s the only one who gets me so I don’t wanna lie to her, but I don’t wanna make this moment about me either. I thought I was doing the right thing.”

