A Man’s Friend Got Pushed Around By Her Boyfriend, So He Got Into a College Class Database and Royally Messed With the Guy’s Schedule

Hurt my Friend? Good luck with your education. “Back in the before times when the Internet was still a new thing with lots of potential, I was enrolled at my local junior college. A little into the semester, I moved in with my GF so we could both save on rent. I will call my girlfriend “Lucy” for the purposes of this post. One night Lucy says she invited a friend from one of her classes over for a game night. Sounded good to me. We invited a couple of other friends and it was a really fun night. Surprisingly, it turned out her friend (Sara) was someone I knew from high school. We weren’t close friends, but we knew each other and got along fine. After that night, Sara was invited over pretty frequently for dinner, game nights, or to watch a movie. She even brought her boyfriend over a couple of times (I’ll call him Jay), but he never quite fit in.

He would be quiet and/or standoffish… wouldn’t engage much, and just seemed like he never wanted to be there. It was clear no one really felt comfortable having him there, but we invited him to be polite to Sara. Fortunately, he only came over 2 or 3 times, and found an excuse to refuse every other time. A month or two after this all started, Sara called my GF crying and asked if she could come over. Of course we said yes.

The story that was relayed was Jay was getting very upset with Sara for coming over to our place so frequently and accused her of cheating on him. She never clarified if he thought she was cheating with me, Lucy, or both, but any option was ridiculous and never happened. But he confronted her and started verbally assaulting her, calling her all kinds of nasty names. At one point she tried to walk past him to leave, and he shoved her back. This caused her to trip over a coffee table, fall, and get a huge bruise on her backside and lower back (Lucy told me about the bruise as Sara had shown her; I didn’t see it for myself).

Sara swore up and down that he had never physically assaulted her before, and she believed it was just an accident, but I was MAD. I wanted revenge. You don’t mess with my friends, and you don’t assault women. I wanted to beat the **** out of him, but while I’m a very big guy, I’ve never been in a fight and am not a violent person, but a revenge plan formed in my mind. At the time I was working in the administration building of the school as a student employee. As part of my job I could access anyone’s student records, their fees, and their class schedule. The date was fast approaching that was the last possible day to drop or add classes without penalty or specific permission, so I looked Jay up in the system, got his student ID number and the other information that I needed, and put my plan into motion.

On the last day to change schedules I used the dedicated enrollment phones in the administration building (internet class scheduling wasn’t a thing that was set up yet) and cancelled ALL of his classes. Not only that, but I went through and added every class I could find that had a course fee. If you owed a debt at the school, you couldn’t get copies or your transcripts or anything else. Something that I didn’t mention was that Jay was a foreign student, and couldn’t stay in the country if he wasn’t enrolled with a certain number of units. I wish I could give more info about the fallout, but as I didn’t want to get this traced back to me, I didn’t tell anyone, nor did I pull up his records again for quite a while. I did get a little payoff though. Sara was really worried about seeing him again (she had broken up with him the night after he pushed her), as they had an English class together on Tuesdays. She said that on Tuesday he was there, but there was also someone new standing in the class.

He was standing because there weren’t enough seats. The teacher, seeing that there were more people than should be held roll… and guess who wasn’t on it? You’re right, it was Jay! Apparently after I dropped all his classes, someone on the waitlist got in. Jay tried to argue with the teacher, but they had the official class roster, and Jay wasn’t on it, there was nothing he could do. Sara said she never saw Jay in that class again. I don’t know much more about what happened. Lucy and I eventually broke up, so I didn’t see Sara very often after that. After a while I did look up Jay’s class schedule, and all of the classes with course fees were gone, but he didn’t have any other classes on the books either. I wanted to assume he was kicked out of school, but I didn’t try to confirm it. Either way, Sara didn’t have to have a class with him, and while he probably deserved more, he was DEFINITELY inconvenienced and possibly kicked out of school. Sometimes I worry I was too harsh, but then I remember that he deserved it. Mess with me, but not my friends.”

