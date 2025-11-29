A Man’s Neighbors Were Rude To Him When He Tried To Help Them Out, So When One Of Them Needed Help Later, He Refused to Do It

If someone offers to lend you a helping hand and you refuse in a rude manner, you better believe that they’re not gonna help you out again.

And that, my friends, is what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Read on and find out what happened.

AITA for refusing to help my neighbor and her two young children when their wipers were frozen? “I (59M) live in a major city in Ontario, Canada. I live in a small subdivision and have 5 neighbors total on my street. For the past few years during the winter when we’re getting a lot of snow or a bad storms, as I’m leaving for my overnight shift at around 8-9 pm I’ll put my wife’s windshield wipers up on her car and do a quick walk around to my other 5 neighbors and put their windshield wipers up on their cars (obviously not if they’re outside or something, but if it looks like they’re in for the night).

That’s a nice gesture!

Many of them forget to do this, as many of them have children and it typically slips their mind, and their wipers will be frozen to their car in the morning. It’s just something nice I like to do to look out for my neighbors. They’re always grateful of this and thank me for it. Many of them started doing it too and there will be nights where I’ll forget to put mind and my wife’s up, and in the morning one of the neighbors has done it for us. Anyway recently one of our neighbors moved and a new family moved in as of last week. It’s a young couple and their two young children. The other night I was leaving for my overnight shift at around 9 pm. It was snowing really heavy and we were supposed to be getting almost 30 cm of snow and it was FREEZING out. So I put my wife’s wipers up and do my usual quick walk around to the other neighbors. I was hesitant when I reached my new neighbors house, as I’ve only introduced myself once, but did it anyway.

Not everyone appreciated it…

As I was putting the second wiper up on their pick up truck the husband came charging out of his front door yelling “HEY, WHAT THE **** ARE YOU DOING TO MY TRUCK?” I tried to explain to him I was just putting his wipers up to help him. He continued to scream at me to “Get the hell off my property and don’t touch my **** AGAIN!”. The wife then came out and started yelling at me too. I apologized and started walking away. Some of my other neighbors heard the commotion and came outside to see what was happening.

Yikes…

They tried explaining to him too that it’s just something we do, both of them wasn’t having it. Fast forward to this morning, I’m arriving home from my overnight shift and as I’m walking in I see the wife of this couple struggling outside to break the ice off the windshield wipers of the truck. Guess she was trying to take her kids to school and the wipers were frozen solid on the car. She sees me and yells over “Hey there! Do you mind giving me a hand please?”

Nope!

I look over to her and yell back “No sorry, thought I was to never touch your **** again ma’am” and walked back inside. She yelled back at me “*******!”. Told my wife about this, she thinks I should’ve helped her because she was just trying to get her kids to school. I disagree as I was just following what they told me. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

I guess these rude neighbors don’t know the meaning of the word “payback.”

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.