A Married Couple Decided They Didn’t Want To Deal With Drama From Their Families, So They Decided To Spend Mother’s Day Together With Their New Baby And No One Else

AITA for not wanting to spend Mother’s Day with my mom or my MIL? “My wife and I come from a Hispanic household, where apparently every festivity needs to be spent with family.

For some time, we have changed our ways to see life and we’ve been getting rid of the toxic patterns that lives within the family. We got married 3 years ago and last September we had our first baby. So that means that this will be my wife’s first official Mother’s Day.

A few weeks ago, I had this epiphany where we decide to spend that first Mother’s Day just us (me, my wife and our baby). That idea wasn’t well received from our mothers and like a real Hispanic household, they tried to make us feel guilty about it. I just think that would be really special that we spend the first Mother’s Day in our new family, just the three of us. AITA?”

