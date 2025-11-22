A Millennial Said That Young People Today Don’t Know How To Be Good Hosts Or Good Guests

Has being a good host AND a good houseguest gone the way of the dodo?

Well, based on this Millennial TikTokker’s thoughts, the answer might be YES.

Her name is Olivia and she opened up to viewers about how she feels about this subject.

Olivia said, “I want to know if I’m the minority in this or maybe it’s a generational thing. I’m 32 years old, so I’m a Millennial. I feel like people in my generation have lost the art of hosting. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been to someone’s house recently where it took them 15 or 20 minutes to even offer me a glass of water.”

She continued, “Meanwhile, when my husband and I have anyone over for any reason, whether it’s drinks, dinner, whatever, we provide everything. You can get a specialty cocktail. You can get wine. You can get water. You can get LaCroix. You will have a cheese board waiting for you. There will be appetizers like, we will cook a full meal if that’s what you plan to do. And I just feel like it is never reciprocated, which is not why we do it, but I feel like it is a lost arm form.”

Olivia then said, “People show up empty-handed. We have parties, not very often, but we’ll have parties with a limited amount of guests because we have a rooftop. So many people show up without even bringing a bottle of wine.”

She added, “And I just was not raised that way. I could not fathom showing up to someone’s house empty-handed. Especially if it’s someone I don’t know very well. Those are always the people who do it, too. Because if I have girlfriends where we’ve known each other for, you know, 15 years, if you don’t bring something this one time, it’s fine. We’re cool.”

Olivia continued, “But, when it’s a newer friend and they don’t bring anything, it just leaves such an icky feeling. Because I can’t expect me out of other people. But I just feel like we’ve lost this, I don’t know. It’s like a societal thing that has shifted. And don’t come at me and tell me this is elitist or I must be rich.”

She added, “Because you can bring something over to someone’s house that is small and thoughtful. And if you’re having someone over you can at least offer them water. We have lost that touch. It just really makes me sad. I could not fathom showing up empty-handed and I could not fathom someone being in my house for more than 30 seconds without me offering them something to drink.”

Olivia then said, I don’t know. You guys let me know what you think.”

Well, this is kind of depressing…

