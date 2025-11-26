A Mom Recommended A Fan She Bought That Always Keeps Her Baby Cooled Off In Hot Weather

If you’re a parent, you know how hard it is to keep your little ones cool during the summer months…

But a mom named Talia has got you covered!

She posted a video on TikTok and shared a hack with viewers that she swears by.

Talia was walking through a store when she noticed a Ryobi fan regularly priced at $21.99 that was on sale for $10.99.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “On sale for $10 at Direct Tools Outlet.”

Talia had to spend another $34 for the fan’s battery and charger.

In a comment on her video, she wrote, “Honestly, even full price worth it!”

In the video’s caption, Talia wrote, “This fan is SO much better than the Amazon stroller fan I bought last year!”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

We think a lot of parents out there are gonna love this!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!