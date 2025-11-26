A Mom Recommended A Fan She Bought That Always Keeps Her Baby Cooled Off In Hot Weather
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a parent, you know how hard it is to keep your little ones cool during the summer months…
But a mom named Talia has got you covered!
She posted a video on TikTok and shared a hack with viewers that she swears by.
Talia was walking through a store when she noticed a Ryobi fan regularly priced at $21.99 that was on sale for $10.99.
In the text overlay, she wrote, “On sale for $10 at Direct Tools Outlet.”
Talia had to spend another $34 for the fan’s battery and charger.
In a comment on her video, she wrote, “Honestly, even full price worth it!”
In the video’s caption, Talia wrote, “This fan is SO much better than the Amazon stroller fan I bought last year!”
Check out the video.
@taliashea
This fan is SO much better than the Amazon stroller fan I bought last year! #ryobibabyfan #ryobifan #babyfan #strollerfan #strollerfanhack #ncvlogger #sahmsoftiktok #realisticmomstyle
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person asked a question.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
We think a lot of parents out there are gonna love this!
