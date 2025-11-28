A Mom Wants Some Peace And Quiet On Mother’s Day Without Her Children, But Other People Think She’s Doing A Bad Thing

As far as I’m concerned, moms are allowed to do whatever they want to do on Mother’s Day!

Lay in bed all day, go to the movies, go to the beach…or even spend some time by themselves WITHOUT THEIR KIDS.

That’s what this mom wants to do and she asked Reddit readers if she’s doing anything wrong.

Read her story below and see what you think!

AITA for wanting to be without my children on Mother’s Day? “I’m a 40-something mom with elementary aged kids. First, I love them more than words. Husband is awesome and we have a great relationship. He definitely does his share of child rearing (not exactly 50/50 due to logistics of our jobs) but definitely does more housework than I do. We are really one of those happy families. (I can hear Keith Morrison on our Dateline intro now…..).

But…

But I’m TIRED. And I crave QUIET. I do drop-off every morning because hubs goes to work at 6 am. Getting the kids up, dressed, fed, packed and off to school – ranges from seamless cheerful mornings (rare) all the way to all of us screaming and crying and punishments threatened (luckily also rare). But, kids will be kids and so the 10th time of ‘Mom? Mom? Maaam? Maaaaaammmm!’ from two floors away (while I’m in the bathroom no less), combined with “X hit me”, “Y stole my spoon”, “I forgot to do my homework”, “I can’t find my shoes”, drive me effing batty. I work a full day at a semi-demanding job where I talk to people most hours of the day. Weekends are generally pretty chill without too many commitments with maybe an hour or two where the kids are preoccupied and I can have ‘me time’ to read a book or stare at TikTok or whatever. Hubs volunteered to take the kids Friday afternoon to FIL’s house and be back Sunday afternoon. (Mother’s Day). I love this idea as it gives me TWO mornings to sleep in and an entire full day to myself. Plus the kids love FIL’s house and will have a blast.

Other people have opinions about this…

Well – to hear others’ reactions – the fact that I will wake up Sunday morning to a quiet house obviously means I am a horrible person and really don’t love my kids at all. I mean, (gasp!) what MOTHER doesn’t want to spend Mother’s Day with her CHILDREN!’ Hi, Yes, that would be me. Someone even told my husband he was an ******* for making Mother’s Day about him and his family (who I love, by the way). I want time to myself, but please tell me, AITA?”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

She definitely needs a break from her kiddos!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.