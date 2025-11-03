A New Homeowner Asked A Neighbor Not To Park In Front Of His House Anymore, And The Guy Went Ballistic

Folks, there’s no doubt about it…

AITA: Just moved in/asked neighbor across the cul-de-sac to not park in area of my horseshoe drive. “I bought a house in a suburb and it’s on a cul-de-sac. Average middle class/slightly upper middle class homes. There are 4 houses that abut the cul-de-sac. While moving in, I noticed a car kept parking in the street in front of the grassy area between the two parts of my horseshoe/semi circle drive. The mailbox is also located there. On the other side of my property is a section that’s straight (just outside of the cul-de-sac) and has plenty of room for a couple of cars, but this area does not – and plus the mailbox.

My naive baby brain assumed these people were parking there because my “new” house has been vacant for a month, which I totally understand. However, while moving in, the driver parked right there, by the mailbox, in this area and so I thought: hey, good time to let them know people now live here.

Introduced myself, mentioned the parking “since you probably don’t want to park here now” and the guy went OFF. He lives all the way across the cul-de-sac, said the two houses between us have too many cars, there’s a fire hydrant in front of one of the other peoples’ houses so no one can park there, said “no way would he” park in the straight section in front of my house that I suggested because it’s “too far.” However, he has a two car garage, space for two vehicles in his drive, AND two spaces in front of his home in the cul-de-sac. I was completely stunned (his driveway spaces were empty and he had his garage door open with only one car inside when he parked in front of my mailbox) and yet he didn’t park there to unload his groceries, instead opting to walk 50-100 feet from my house.

I certainly felt like an ******* for saying something in that moment. I had totally misinterpreted that this family thought they have every right to park there all the time and this wasn’t because the house is vacant. I didn’t like also starting with a bad first impression. I realize it’s a public road but also he can’t be within 15 feet of my mailbox, or my mail might not be delivered. I also don’t think the number of cars other people have is important when they and him both have 2-car garages, driveways that can accommodate, and at least 1 space each in front of their homes…and he has 2. I’ll bring over a treat when I get settled and pretend it didn’t happen, but will be irritated if he thinks it’s fine to continue parking there and potentially preventing our mail delivery. I don’t even see how it’s convenient for him. AITA because I brought this up so soon? If it keeps happening, what should I do? I’ll wait a while, but still…”

