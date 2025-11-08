A New Homeowner Was Mistaken For A Mover By A Neighbor Who Wanted Help Moving Things Out Of Her Attic, So They Had To Get A Few Things Straight

Never assume ANYTHING, people…

Because if you do, you might find yourself in an embarrassing situation like the woman in this Reddit story did.

Read on and find out what happened!

But I’m not wearing tie-dye though… “Recently I moved into a new neighborhood. We had the moving company come with a pretty big truck to move our big items and we followed behind with our car with some more personal and delicate items.

These movers were all wearing the same thing, FYI…

We parked behind the truck and start to unload. Mind you, we’re moving and so I’m in casual clothes – jeans, baseball cap, and a black shirt, not similar to the matching tie-dye company t-shirts the movers are wearing. I’m moving a box into the house when I spot my new neighbor (NN) looking from her driveway. I do the acknowledge-you-with-a-head-nod move since my hands were in use. I’ve met this neighbor twice before this when seeing the house. I assumed she recognized me. On my way back to the car, this neighbor comes across the lawn and stops me. NN: So this is move-in day, I see! me: Yeah! We’re pretty excited! Things are moving really fast, we’re just trying to keep up. How are you?

Huh?

NN: Fine, fine! Question for you. Do you have some extra guys that could help me bring some boxes out of my attic? They’re too big and I’m scared of climbing that ladder myself. Me: I could ask them if they could do that. Not sure what policy and stuff is, but couldn’t hurt to ask! NN: How could you not know? *chuckles a little* Me: I mean, I just don’t know if they can do something they weren’t asked for ahead of time or for a different house. That’s all. But even if they can’t, my husband and I could come over in a bit. It’s not a problem. We’ll figure it out. NN: Oh it’s a family business! That’s really nice. Me: Huh? *overall confusion* NN: Is it you and your husband’s company?

Ummmm, no.

Me: *starting to think she didn’t recognize me* No, it’s me. I’m moving in today. NN: Ohhh. I’m sorry! You were dressed just like the movers, it confused me. Me: *looking at my shirt* But I’m not wearing tie-dye though… NN: Well, you guys look very similar. Me: Like, how? NN: Have a great day! I’ll see you around! She doesn’t make eye contact anymore. It’s been almost two years.”

Think before you speak, people!

It’ll save you some embarrassment…

