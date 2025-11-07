A New Homeowner’s Nosy Neighbor Thought That She And Her Husband Were Robbing The Place, So She Called The Police

Folks, this is the kind of story that will likely cause your blood pressure to go through the roof…

I’m not robbing this house and I’m not a gardener either. This is my own house. “We moved into a new house a few years ago. Two days after we get settled in, it’s a gorgeous day so I’m out tending the garden. If you live in Louisiana you’ll realize that nice days are few and far in between. It’s hot and muggy.

About 30 minutes after I start, this woman walks beside the house. She compliments my garden and asks how much my services cost. So I told her ma’am I don’t do services. About this time my husband walks out and puts something into the car. So all is perfectly fine, right? No.

This woman decides to call the police and tell them we are robbing the place. I don’t know if her watching my husband caused that thinking as he was pulling stuff out of the house and into the vehicle or what. We were new neighbors, moved in like a few days prior so you’d think she would have seen us moving. Three cops show up a few minutes after she left. We didn’t know she called the cops. They pull up while both of us are wondering what the hell happened. Maybe someone we knew passed away or our kid got arrested. Neither. They said we were called in on an active burglary. We had to prove it was ours.

She didn’t even talk to us about or mention robbery. Although I guess in the moment she just lost it. People are crazy here.”

