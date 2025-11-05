November 5, 2025 at 2:55 am

A New Yorker Got Annoyed With A Group Of TikTokkers Making A Video On A Sidewalk

by Matthew Gilligan

All I gotta say is that a lot of people feel this guy’s pain…

Because people making videos on busy sidewalks is infuriating!

In this viral TikTok video, a New Yorker shared his feelings when some folks trying to make a social media clip got in his way.

The video showed a group of people trying to set up a shot on a busy sidewalk in the Big Apple.

A man who was clearly in a hurry walked through the group and he was pretty annoyed by what he had to deal with.

The man said to the group, “Alright, you guys just all walked backwards while people are walking ******* forwards.”

Good for him for putting them in their place!

Take a look at the video.

@taylahbish

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual knows all about this.

And this viewer spoke up.

This guy is speaking for a lot of folks out there right now who annoyed by this kinda stuff!

