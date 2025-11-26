A Person’s Cousin Was Greedy, So They Set Him Up To Steal Their Family’s Jewelry And He Ended Up Losing His Inheritance

Don’t you just love a good set-up story?!?!

My cousin stole loads of jewelry, so I stole his inheritance. “25 years ago my aunt passed away when I was a baby, leaving my two cousins who were both in their early 20s alone to fend for themselves. My grandparents (who were very wealthy) put a clause in their will that grandkids will receive half of their share of inheritance if a parent passes before the children reach age 30 and then the other half when my grandparents eventually passed. Both my cousins received a very sizable inheritance coupled with the money they got from selling my aunts house. The younger of the two paid off her college loans and was able to buy property, she still lives on the same plot of land.

The older sibling, blew all of his money, straight out of a book of the bible. Within 6 years, he was back to living in a condo working as a police officer. Everyone in our small family knew he had a substance abuse issue so he was barely making ends meet with his officer salary and buying copious amounts of drugs. The next 4 years my cousin went to rehab three times, sponsored by my grandparents. He sobered up after getting his girlfriend, now wife pregnant. Absolutely wretched woman.

She saw my grandparents as payday and essentially baby trapped my cousin thinking it was her ticket. Within 7 years they had three kids so she is locked in tight. She’s a nurse and with 3 kids around they always needed a little boost. Guess who they would always ask? You got it, my grandparents. Being the kind spirits they are, they always lended a hand. My father, mother, sister and I got sick of it very quickly. My grandmother unfortunately passed away when I was 17 leaving my grandpa as the last remaining. I was undoubtedly my grandfather’s favorite among the grandkids which left a real sore spot in the mouth of my cousin and his wife. I had two more years at home before college so I lived with my grandpa to keep him company and help take care of him. My cousin and his wife couldn’t stand this, so much so that whenever they came to visit and I was not home, they would send their three gremlins into my room to destroy it (my room had double doors so it couldn’t be locked). This was the start.

The longer I lived there, the more they would mess with me. My cousin even went as far to place one of those little mechanical noise makers in the cabinet in my room (the ones that play sounds at random intervals that make you think you’re insane). Thankfully my German Shepherd would always hear it and after a week or so she finally found it. They did this to distance me and deter me from taking care of grandpa so they could swoop in and be the heroes. This continued until one of the “kids” “”found”” my firearm. By this time I was 18 and in the “possession” of a firearm. I use quotations because my grandfather has firearms, but cannot aim and shoot them anymore due to arthritis and nerve degeneration, so when I moved in, he placed all the weapons in my hands should the need of self defense arise. But should he see them out for any reason other than cleaning, there would be hell to raise. Being very well trained with firearms and having a sense of pride in defending my home I took this responsibility very seriously. I always kept a hand firearm in a locked container in my nightstand with the key on a high shelf out of reach from the gremlins.

One fateful day, I am out getting my grandfather food when I come home and my older cousin, his wife and my grandfather are staring at a firearm on the table. It was my gun that I kept in the lockbox. IT WAS LOADED AND HAD A BULLET CHAMBERED. I always keep a magazine in the lockbox but never loaded into the gun. The lockbox was nowhere to be seen. My cousin claimed one of the children “found” the weapon and was playing with it. I was 100% certain that he either found the key or broke the lockbox open to get to it and load it, as a 6 year old would not be able to reach a key I could barely grab, figure out what it was to, load my gun and chamber it. I tried my best to explain what my cousin had said was bull **** and that I never keep my firearms loaded in the house, but my cousin who is a cop, scolded me on gun safety and threatened to have me arrested if I didn’t leave and hadn’t arrested me yet “because we’re family.” I was asked to collect my belongings and go back to my parents. My cousin had won, or so he thought.

The next day I apologized to grandpa and explained to him there was no way one of the kids could have gotten the key, he agreed with me and he apologized but he thought it best I move out until things cool down but once they do I would be welcome back home. our relationship was a little fractured due to disinformation provided by my cousin. A month later, my grandfather passed away of a heart attack at 86. I was DEVASTATED. I was just beginning to get back into rhythm with him and rebuilding the trust that was somewhat shattered. To this day, I am still unsure of what kind of man he saw me as due to my cousin. Immediately, my cousin and his wife began sucking up to my dad, as they had sealed payday with grandpa, it was time to move onto the uncle. This persisted for a month or two. I wouldn’t stand for it. Then came time for the will. My grandfather’s lawyer read out the will to me, my father, mother and sister in our home, our two cousins would be briefed individually on their share of the estate, per my grandparents requests. Then the miracle line in the will comes to fruition: “if anyone attempts to claim any part of the estate that is not assigned to them, they forfeit any assets they are supposed to receive and will be divided equally among the remaining family members.” This was basically their way of saying “if you try to claim more than you’re given, you get nothing.” My father is supposed to receive every piece of physical property (aside from two or three items he set aside for me) from my grandparents as he is the only remaining child. The revenge.

I hatched my plan. I called my cousin and told him all of grandma’s jewelry was to be donated to a charity auction. Grandma’s collection of gems and metals was extensive to say the least so a charity event wouldn’t care if a few pieces didn’t make it right? It was a lure of gargantuan proportions that my greedy jerk of a cousin could not resist. He bit right on it and headed over to my grandparent’s house, determined to snatch up as much as he could, a handful would send his kids to college. Regardless of what I said, the jewelry was never going to go to him anyways, so his actions were purely his own since none of it was destined to be his. Coincidentally, dad was on his way with the lawyer to my grandparents’ house to overlook everything, formality stuff. According to my dad’s testimony, my cousin had three shoeboxes worth of grandma and grandpa’s jewelry piled on the kitchen counter ready for loading into his car. My dad and the lawyer stood in the kitchen wondering why it was all there when my cousin walks in from my grandparents bedroom with a fourth and final shoebox.

The jig was up and he put two and two together that I set him up. Which was true. But there was no penalty against me for exploiting my cousin’s greed so he would screw himself over. It’s worth noting that between the 18 years from my aunts passing and my grandpa’s passing, their wealth had increased several times over, so my cousin felt “cheated” and expected to receive just as much as my sister and I, despite receiving half of his already and blowing it. Throughout this whole ordeal, his younger sister (my other cousin) has not had a problem at all and is still weeping over grandpa’s passing like the rest of us. However just like that, my cousin lost enough money in the course of 30 minutes that made him contemplate his sanity OVER GREED. My cousin’s ***** of a wife apparently filed for divorce a few weeks later. We haven’t heard from him in nearly 6 years as he is all but disgraced now. You can call this a fairytale ending, and on this particular part of the story it somewhat is (there was a massive lawsuit by an unknown family member involving the IRS and FBI later on) but honestly I would rather have my grandparents.”

