A Rude Customer Threatened To Sue A Bank Employee Because Of Overdraft Fees, So He Terminated The Customer’s Account And He Had No Access To His Money

Yikes, this story sure went off the rails…

And it just goes to show you that you never know what you’re gonna get when you work in customer service!

Check out how this Reddit user handled a rude customer who got what was coming to him.

Refund your overdraft fees? You got it bud. “I used to be an operations manager for a top 20 bank in the States. I’ve moved on but for a while the job entailed speaking with customers who were very difficult. So I get this call center rep who escalated the call to me and she’s sobbing. This guy is beyond cruel. He has $140 in overdraft fees in 3 days rebated to him. He now has $70 more applied to the account today. This guy has been a customer a whopping 2 weeks, so no, no one’s giving him any more money.

Oh, great…

Hence, he threatens to sue, so I get to talk to him. Now, I’m a sensible guy, and I’d like to believe a good person. Single mom? You’re getting your fees back. Going through chemo? You’re getting your fees back. Hell, if you’re a broke college kid, and you tell me you just need the money back so you can eat? You’re getting your money back.

This fella, on the other hand…

But this dude was a miserable piece of garbage and absolutely brutal in his insults. He gets on the line and doesn’t even bother with any pleasantries. So right off the bat he claims he’s taking us to court. I try to explain how it happened and he yells me he doesn’t care, he’s not listening to me, and to give him his money. I explain we have already rebates 4 fees and that’s more exceptions than we normally give, and we would not rebate further fees. So, real inappropriate. But hey, I aim to please. So I say I think we’ve gotten a bit off track and ask if I can hold to talk to my boss. This guy’s tells me to make it fast, he’s getting on a plane soon. Cue malicious compliance.

They were gonna get even with this creep.

I pull the call record and e-mail it to legal and corporate security asking if this can be defined as a threat against an employee and grounds for shutting down an account. I knew the contact in legal and asked him to look at it right away. He says to zero out the account and he’ll shut it down. So I get back on the line and say: “Sir, thank you so much holding. After speaking with my colleagues, the bank is willing to make a final exception and rebate the fees as a final courtesy. Giving you a zero dollar and zero cent available balance in your account.”

We’re done here!

He hangs up. I e-mail legal and they shut down his account immediately, no checking account, no debit card, and no Credit card. This guy got off a plane in Chicago expecting to put cash in his account at an ATM, and seeing a direct deposit from his job, and found out he didn’t even have a bank anymore. And, even better, I got to read a follow up comment from a CSR that said he called back in, and this was a business flight. His company didn’t give him a credit card. He submitted daily expense reports and they reimbursed him! So he was truly stranded.”

If you act like a jerk, you’re gonna pay the price!

