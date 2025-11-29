A Security Guard Got Ripped Off On His Paycheck While On A Trip, So They Decided To Not Take Vacation Days Again Until The Company Changed Their Policy

Sometimes, it takes drastic action to make your employers see the errors of their ways…

You won’t pay out my annual leave while I’m on vacation? I won’t take vacations. “I’ve been doing security for about sixteen years now, and about ten years ago I was doing on-again off-again shifts at a particular site. Anyway, I had a decent amount of annual leave hours under my belt, so I decided to take a vacation in a city down the coast, visiting a friend. The understanding was that while I was on vacation, my annual leave hours would pay out as if I were still working (but with 17% leave loading, woo).

So, about halfway through my vacation, the day after I’m due to get paid, I casually check my account, and the number is nowhere near what it should be. I go okay, maybe they’re a day late. Four days later, after I get home, no improvement. So I ring up work and ask them what’s the deal.

What I get back is that when I’m on vacation, annual leave pays out on my regular roster hours. But I wasn’t getting regular roster hours, so they were paying me for about one hour a day, instead of eight. I said, “Uh, I went on vacation to use up annual leave.” They said, “Well, that’s what the rules are.”

So I stopped taking vacations. My annual leave hours built up. And built up. The company doesn’t like anyone holding a huge number of annual leave hours, because if someone decided to quit out of the blue, the payout would be AMAZING. (Saw one guy do this; he had enough hours to take the year off, then he retired). So about six months later they came to me and said, “Why aren’t you taking vacations?” I said, “I can’t afford to. You guys don’t pay out my annual leave hours while I’m off.” Silence on the other end. Then, “We’ll see about that.” All of a sudden, the policy changed. I took a nice long vacation.”

