A Shopper Endured A Bad Driver’s Honking And Insults, So They Waited Until He Went Inside And Punched His Mirrors Flat

Everyone’s been tempted to get even with a rude stranger at least once.

So when a loudmouthed driver couldn’t stop honking and yelling, one shopper decided to return the favor by giving the driver’s mirror a little adjustment.

Let’s just say a hot day got a little hotter for one cranky commuter.

Read on for the full story!

And the other one, too A couple of months ago I was backing into a parking space when some jerk behind me started laying on the horn and yelling at me to “hurry the **** up.” He was driving a beat-up work van, windows down, no AC in the middle of summer. He ended up parking right next to me and stomped off toward the store, still huffing.

This hot-headed driver continued to cause trouble.

I went in as well, and sure enough, I saw him being a jerk to people in line at the butcher counter. When I passed in front of him I said “excuse me,” and I could hear him mutter a low “**** you” as I walked by. I bought my stuff, and when I looked back he was still only halfway through the line.

So this shopper decided to get even.

So I walked out to my car… and as I passed his van, I casually punched his driver-side mirror. It folded forward easily. I loaded my groceries, then walked around and gave his other mirror the same treatment before I left.

Then they hightailed it out of there.

I didn’t stick around to see the results (too much of a hurry — or too much of a coward). But in my head I imagine the sweaty jerk climbing into his oven of a van, fixing the first mirror, then noticing the other one and having to get back out into the heat to fix that too.

You could say this was a pretty heated interaction.

What did Reddit think?

This was probably even more inconvenient for this guy than he realized.

This commenter is a big proponent of backing in to a space.

This commenter feels very different about it.

The angry driver never saw it coming, and honestly, that’s what makes it perfect.

Nothing says poetic justice like a sweaty tantrum in a sweltering van.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.