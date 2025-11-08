November 7, 2025 at 11:25 pm

A Shopper Endured A Bad Driver’s Honking And Insults, So They Waited Until He Went Inside And Punched His Mirrors Flat

by Benjamin Cottrell

angry driver in car

Unsplash/Reddit

Everyone’s been tempted to get even with a rude stranger at least once.

So when a loudmouthed driver couldn’t stop honking and yelling, one shopper decided to return the favor by giving the driver’s mirror a little adjustment.

Let’s just say a hot day got a little hotter for one cranky commuter.

Read on for the full story!

And the other one, too

A couple of months ago I was backing into a parking space when some jerk behind me started laying on the horn and yelling at me to “hurry the **** up.”

He was driving a beat-up work van, windows down, no AC in the middle of summer.

He ended up parking right next to me and stomped off toward the store, still huffing.

This hot-headed driver continued to cause trouble.

I went in as well, and sure enough, I saw him being a jerk to people in line at the butcher counter.

When I passed in front of him I said “excuse me,” and I could hear him mutter a low “**** you” as I walked by.

I bought my stuff, and when I looked back he was still only halfway through the line.

So this shopper decided to get even.

So I walked out to my car… and as I passed his van, I casually punched his driver-side mirror.

It folded forward easily.

I loaded my groceries, then walked around and gave his other mirror the same treatment before I left.

Then they hightailed it out of there.

I didn’t stick around to see the results (too much of a hurry — or too much of a coward).

But in my head I imagine the sweaty jerk climbing into his oven of a van, fixing the first mirror, then noticing the other one and having to get back out into the heat to fix that too.

You could say this was a pretty heated interaction.

What did Reddit think?

This was probably even more inconvenient for this guy than he realized.

Screenshot 2025 10 31 at 11.34.29 AM A Shopper Endured A Bad Driver’s Honking And Insults, So They Waited Until He Went Inside And Punched His Mirrors Flat

This commenter is a big proponent of backing in to a space.

Screenshot 2025 10 31 at 11.35.07 AM A Shopper Endured A Bad Driver’s Honking And Insults, So They Waited Until He Went Inside And Punched His Mirrors Flat

This commenter feels very different about it.

Screenshot 2025 10 31 at 11.36.53 AM A Shopper Endured A Bad Driver’s Honking And Insults, So They Waited Until He Went Inside And Punched His Mirrors Flat

The angry driver never saw it coming, and honestly, that’s what makes it perfect.

Nothing says poetic justice like a sweaty tantrum in a sweltering van.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter