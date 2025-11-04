November 4, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Shopper Found A $4,000 Purse For Sale At A T.J. Maxx Store For $39

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this sure doesn’t happen every day!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the big score she stumbled upon while shopping at a T.J. Maxx store.

In the text overlay, the TikTokker wrote, “Unbelievable. I found a Goyard purse for $39.00 at TJ Maxx. This bag retails for $4,000.”

A T.J. Maxx worker asked her how she found it and the TikTokker replied, “Girl, it caught my eye.”

Score!

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this TikTokker offered some advice.

Sounds like she scored BIG TIME.

