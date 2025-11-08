A Shopper Saw A Timpson Key Kiosk That Is Now Run Without Employees

More and more businesses are cutting out actual human workers these days and opting for AI…for better or worse.

And here’s another company that is giving it a shot.

A TikTokker posted a video of a Timpson key cutting kiosk that is now operating with no employees.

The video showed the Timpson kiosk that has a screen showing a video of a worker.

The person who shot the video walked around the corner and showed viewers that the Timpson storefront right around the corner from the kiosk has been closed.

The text overlay on the video reads, “How dystopian out of 10? Timpson shut down for a video of a worker, keys cut from the machine.”

The caption to the video reads, “I wonder if anyone lost their job for this?”

Take a look at the video.

This doesn’t sound like such a great idea…

