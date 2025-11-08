November 8, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Shopper Saw A Timpson Key Kiosk That Is Now Run Without Employees

a key cutting store

More and more businesses are cutting out actual human workers these days and opting for AI…for better or worse.

And here’s another company that is giving it a shot.

A TikTokker posted a video of a Timpson key cutting kiosk that is now operating with no employees.

ai key cutting store

TikTok/@l4dyb1rd01

The video showed the Timpson kiosk that has a screen showing a video of a worker.

The person who shot the video walked around the corner and showed viewers that the Timpson storefront right around the corner from the kiosk has been closed.

empty key cutting store

TikTok/@l4dyb1rd01

The text overlay on the video reads, “How dystopian out of 10? Timpson shut down for a video of a worker, keys cut from the machine.”

The caption to the video reads, “I wonder if anyone lost their job for this?”

ai key cutting store

TikTok/@l4dyb1rd01

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 9.57.39 AM A Shopper Saw A Timpson Key Kiosk That Is Now Run Without Employees

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 9.57.48 AM A Shopper Saw A Timpson Key Kiosk That Is Now Run Without Employees

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 9.58.01 AM A Shopper Saw A Timpson Key Kiosk That Is Now Run Without Employees

This doesn’t sound like such a great idea…

