A Shopper Sounded Off About Walmart’s Subscription-Based Self-Checkouts

Well, this is new to me…

Because I had no idea that Walmart had a subscription-based self-checkout policy!

A woman took to TikTok to shared his displeasure in this development.

She told viewers, “My earliest encounters with subscriptions was with Netflix, and that was when we were still watching TV.”

She continued, “Perhaps you’ve been looking to watch shows or movies that are no longer available on your TV to watch, no channels are airing them and you want to watch them. Perhaps you don’t even have a TV to watch your shows on, perhaps all you have is a laptop and a phone. Netflix kind of resolved all of these problems, right?”

The TikTokker also singled out Spotify as a useful subscription…but she definitely doesn’t feel the same way about self-checkout aisles.

She told viewers, “They purposely keep a lot of the cashier register spots closed, so that there’s a long *** line waiting, forcing everyone to go on self-checkout, and now they’re going to make you pay for self-checkout.”

The TikTokker added, “You have to pay to pay for your groceries. Does that make sense to you? You have to pay to cash out and pay for your groceries yourself. You’re checking out yourself. You’re paying to work at Walmart. It doesn’t make sense, and nobody can tell me otherwise.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts…

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Let’s just say she’s not a fan of this idea…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!