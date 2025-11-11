November 11, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Shopper Sounded Off About Walmart’s Subscription-Based Self-Checkouts

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about walmart

TikTok/@setaminata

Well, this is new to me…

Because I had no idea that Walmart had a subscription-based self-checkout policy!

A woman took to TikTok to shared his displeasure in this development.

woman talking about shopping at walmart

TikTok/@setaminata

She told viewers, “My earliest encounters with subscriptions was with Netflix, and that was when we were still watching TV.”

She continued, “Perhaps you’ve been looking to watch shows or movies that are no longer available on your TV to watch, no channels are airing them and you want to watch them. Perhaps you don’t even have a TV to watch your shows on, perhaps all you have is a laptop and a phone. Netflix kind of resolved all of these problems, right?”

The TikTokker also singled out Spotify as a useful subscription…but she definitely doesn’t feel the same way about self-checkout aisles.

woman talking on tiktok

TikTok/@setaminata

She told viewers, “They purposely keep a lot of the cashier register spots closed, so that there’s a long *** line waiting, forcing everyone to go on self-checkout, and now they’re going to make you pay for self-checkout.”

The TikTokker added, “You have to pay to pay for your groceries. Does that make sense to you? You have to pay to cash out and pay for your groceries yourself. You’re checking out yourself. You’re paying to work at Walmart. It doesn’t make sense, and nobody can tell me otherwise.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@setaminata

Let’s take a look at the video.

@setaminata

Capitalism will eat us all. #creatorsearchinsights #walmart #fyp

♬ original sound – Setaminata

TikTokkers shared their thoughts…

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 9.29.51 AM A Shopper Sounded Off About Walmarts Subscription Based Self Checkouts

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 9.30.08 AM A Shopper Sounded Off About Walmarts Subscription Based Self Checkouts

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 9.30.20 AM A Shopper Sounded Off About Walmarts Subscription Based Self Checkouts

Let’s just say she’s not a fan of this idea…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter