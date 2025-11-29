November 29, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Starbucks Worker Shared All The Things She Did During Her Last Day At Work That She’d Never Done Before

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, this is what last days at work are for.

A TikTokker named Emma posted a video and gave viewers an inside look at her last day because she decided to go wild and do a bunch of things that she’d never done on the job before!

First, Emma dipped her hands in a vat of mocha chocolate.

She then made herself a “forbidden brownie”…which didn’t end up tasting very good.

Next, Emma reveals that she tried to freeze her apron solid.

She then opened the back door of the Starbucks location to a creepy basement.

In the caption, Emma wrote, “Couldn’t find the keys to the haunted basement or that would’ve been included.”

The TikTokker put her name tag in the “fallen partner graveyard” where other ex-workers have left them, and finally, she locked herself in the store’s refrigerator.

This looked like a solid final day at work!

Check out the video.

@emmatolley

couldn’t find the keys to the haunted basement or that would’ve been included #starbucks #barista

♬ Very scary chase theme – Robux

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was amused.

She let her freak flag fly on her last day of work!

