A Store Worker Saw A Cruel Man Abandon A Small Kitten On The Street, And They Later Found The Cat And Gave Him A Home

Some people should not be allowed to own pets. “I work in a liquor store. Some days, and people, are great. I’ve met some really interesting people on the job, and I know several of the customers enjoy me sassing them. However, there will always be those moments and individuals who dampen your spirits. This past Saturday was one of those days. I must note, the store I work in is situated beneath a couple of apartments. In one of the apartments lives a rather trashy looking couple. They look like a pair of drug addicts. My manager was on her lunch break and had stepped outside to have a smoke out back at the loading area. That is also where the entrance is leading to the apartments upstairs. She was the one who witnessed the whole thing.

OH MY GOD!

The door opened up. It’s the guy. He tossed out two kittens. One orange, one grey. He yelled at them. “I never want to see your faces ever again!” The orange one turned to run back in, and he shoved it away, then tried to kick it (missed, thank goodness). The grey one ran off to where the front of the store is, but someone was able to grab the orange one and take it home. About ten minutes later a friend of mine came into the store. I told him what had happened and he said he would go look for the grey kitty.

They wanted to find this poor cat.

He came back empty handed, so when my break came I went to a couple of the stores in the area and mentioned the grey kitten and his tale of woe. Everyone said they would keep an eye out for him, and I had even taken to asking some of the customers if they had seen a little grey cat. No sighting. I convinced myself the little one had hid under the porch of the house next door to my work. After work I visited my parents and told them the ‘heartbreaking tale’, as I was calling it. My dad said they would be happy to take the little kitty in and give him a home (I already have a cat) if I happen to come across him. Today I had decided that I would check around on my lunch break, as well as pester more people about said cat while at work. However, in a surprising turn of events, it did not have to come to that.

There he is!

As I was heading towards the entrance after parking my car, I saw a small grey kitten perched on a fence post of the next door house. He was right beside the building, sort of blending in with the grey of the walls, and a bit of a plant was sort of blocking him. If I had not turned to look at the porch I would not have noticed him at all. He was a cold, hungry grey ball atop that fence post. I snatched him up, and went inside. I did feel a little shifty taking a cat off the street. Also, I may have had the teeniest adrenaline rush over rescuing him too, I will admit. My coworker and me took turns loving him, and since I had meat in my lunch today I shared some of it with him. Poor thing was hungry. Too young to hunt. I called my mom to come and get him. I tried to confine him to the lunch room in the meanwhile (it doesn’t have a door), but he ended up following us around instead. He seemed to have fun exploring the pallets in the warehouse at least. My coworker decided if people commented about hearing a cat we would simply say “Cat? I don’t hear a cat.” Thankfully Mondays are typically slow in the mornings. She also decided the next time that guy comes in he will be given a stern talking to.

They did a good deed!

He’s a very affectionate little critter. Just wants to nuzzle and snug and purr and be loved and give love. How someone could just toss him out like that is beyond me. My mom figures him to be no more than two months old. I am so glad we have been having a very mild October. Such a small, skinny thing probably wouldn’t have lasted very long otherwise. Also glad none of the dogs that wander around that part (sort of like community dogs) got him. He has ear mites, but they’re not overly bad. Least we were able to book him an appointment to see the vet on Saturday. I think we will name him Atlas.”

