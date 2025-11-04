A Tattoo-Supply Shop Employee Had To Deal With A Tattoo Artist Customer Who Was Rude to Her For No Reason, And Stole Her Favorite Pen To Boot

Some people, I tell ya…

“Oh honey, I’m a tattoo artist. I know what I’m doing.” “I work in a smoke shop that sells tattoo stuff. Today, I’m just hanging out after I opened and my boss comes in and gives me a quick rundown on our new merch (he accidentally breaks a slide whilst doing so and I swear he’s an idiot). He points to an 8 oz bottle of black ink sitting on the counter and tells me, “this is for a certain customer, he’ll tell you I ordered this for him.” I can deal with that, we have special orders for people all the time. I just keep it behind the counter and I’ll get it out when the guy gets here. Let me preface the rest of this with something.

I am the key holder. I am the only person who opens cabinets. I am the only person who gets things out of the cabinets. Unless you work here, YOU DO NOT TOUCH THINGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. Anyway… The dude that the ink was for comes in with a friend while I’m helping a couple pick out screens for their new pipe. I recognize him because I’ve dealt with him before when the tattoo shop next to where I work was looking for a new artist (he didn’t get the gig). I say hello and tell them I can be with them in a moment once I finish with these people. I walk to the register and put a pipe, two bags of screens, and a rubber gasket on the counter and I’m about to ring this couple up when this bro-dude pushes in front of them and starts sassing me.

D-bag Brod-ude Tattoo Artist (DBTA): (boss name) said you’re holding something for me. Me: The black ink? (I say this as I’m trying to ring up the nice couple and smile at them apologetically). DBTA: Yeah, I need it now. Me: Just let me finish this up and I can help you. DBTA: I need 5 round grips, too. Me: One second and I’ll be done, dude. He backs off a little and I finish with the nice couple. Once they leave, he stares daggers at me while I put the ink on the counter and then go the case that houses our grips. I open it and look around, finding that we don’t have them in the size he needs. Awesome. I tell him that and he steps in front of me and starts grabbing at the open boxes that have the single grips in them, shuffling them around, knocking stuff out of the boxes, and putting everything back in the wrong order.

Me: I’m the only person who is suppose to touch anything in there, if you’re looking for something I can help you find it. (I’m trying so hard to be nice at this point, you don’t touch my stuff). DBTA: Oh honey, I’m a tattoo artist. I know what I’m doing. Cue Jim Halpert (or Tim Canterbury, whatever floats your Office boat) staring blankly at the camera. Me: Artist or not, you can’t be reaching into the cases like that. He sneers at me and backs off again. It’s at this moment he notices the shirt I’m wearing. It says ‘Feminism is the radical notion that women are people’ in huge white letters down the front of it and usually doesn’t get awesome reactions.

DBTA: Oh, you’re one of those girls. Me: Apparently. Can I get you anything else? (I say this way more forcefully than I mean to, but **** this guy I just want him out of my shop). I end up grabbing him some ink caps and some 9 round tubes because somehow those will fix his problem. This entire time this is happening his weird friend is quietly walking around the store or standing behind me. We get to the counter and I get behind the register when he throws a fit about the ink he ordered through the store. DBTA: This is too much ink, he got me the wrong one. I’m gonna have to call (my boss). This is bull ****, I shouldn’t have to pay 35 bucks for this. I’m gonna call him. Yeah, I’ll call him. He babbles to himself and at his friend for a few minutes. If he hadn’t been a little jerk already, I would have offered to knock 10 bucks, off but not today. He calls my boss, haggles with him and comes to the agreement that he’ll pay $30 for everything today and come back in tomorrow and pay the $20 he owes. Whatever, I really don’t care at this point so I put on my customer service persona and act like I give a ****. I ring him up, make a note he owes $20, and bag his stuff. I tell him to have a nice day and he just walks out. No ‘thank you’ or ‘have a nice day’, nothing. And then I notice it.

HE TOOK THE PEN I LEAVE OUT FOR PEOPLE TO SIGN THEIR CREDIT CARD RECEIPTS. This is the second time he’s done this to me. The first time he did it was when he came in to ask about getting hired at the tattoo shop. That was a good pen, too. Luckily, after they left, a really nice Scottish guy came in and bought a bunch of papers and called me ‘miss’. It made me happy.”

