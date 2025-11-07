A Teenager Kept Getting Wrong Number Calls From A Rude Woman Who Thought His House Was A Burger Joint, So He Decided To Play Along To Make Her Upset

What’s a teenage kid supposed to do when they keep getting wrong number calls…

From someone who isn’t exactly pleasant?

Well, you turn the tables on them to make them see the errors of their ways, of course!

Check out what happened in this funny story from Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page.

Want to order a burger from my house? Sure thing, lady. “This happened when I was around 13 ~ 14 y/o back in the early 2000s. At the time we just had our landline phone system recently installed. Back then we couldn’t just choose a number to have, you had to accept the one that the phone company assigned to you. We have 8 digits numbers, and back then the first 4 where used as identification of where in the city you where , so many people had similar numbers, (EX: ours where 3933-XPXZ our neighbor was 3933-XXPZ) and of course always lead to some confusions.

This led to some hijinks…

Our phone happened to be one digit away of the one of a nearby burger joint, so we had our fair share of wrong calls, they when’t frequent, so we didn’t bother much in have 10 second talks like: Person: Is that from <name of the place>? Me: Nope, sorry you called wrong, the correct number is <blank> Person: Oh sorry, thanks. So among those callers was AL (AL = ******* Lady). AL started calling regularly on the weekends at night, as soon as I picked up the phone she always started to shout her “order” and would get mad when we said to her that she called the wrong number.

This lady just wasn’t getting it…

For some reason AL couldn’t hold the information she was calling the wrong place because no matter what we said she would always call in the next weekend doing it all again, we (of course) started to think it was some kind of prank, because how can someone still keep calling after being told several times (this wen’t by for a month or so..) she wasn’t calling the right place? So in order to know once and for all I decided to wait her next call and instead of telling she got the wrong place I was just gonna roll along with it, next weekend comes by, I see AL number on the caller ID and I pick up:

He decided to have some fun…

Me: Burger joint good night how, I…. AL: Oh finally, I always try to call you guys and end up calling some jerk person that never attends me right. Turns out, it was for real, plus, the jerk never tried to call the right number we gave her, she thought I was an employee trying to somehow skip work, I was pretty mad but I held up the anger and continued. Me: We’re sorry AL, I hope he didn’t caused too much trouble. AL: I hope you fire them, that guy is just lazy and don’t want to work right, now can you take my order? Me: Sure thing. AL: < Goes along in describing a huge List of 5 types of burgers along with Sodas, Fries, and other stuff>

This was gonna be good…

During this I was just punching randomly on the keyboard of my computer pretending I was writing up her order, we wrap up with some fake price I’ve pulled out of nowhere and she asks: AL: Now, how much time will take for you guys to deliver? Me: 50 minutes AL: WHAT?, I can’t wait that long, my kids are HUNGRY. Me: We’re sorry lady we’re kinda busy today, so, I’ll throw some extra free fries for the inconvenience AL: Thank GOD, finally someone who knows how to satisfy a customer. I proceeded to end the call, and wait, 2 hours later, she calls again FUMING. Me: Burger joint go…. AL: THIS IS AN ABSURD, I WANT TO KNOW WHY MY ORDER STILL DIDN’T ARRIVED.

Let me take a look at that for you!

Me: We’re really sorry for this AL, I will check to see what happened. AL: YOU BETTER, MY KIDS ARE HUNGRY. – It was 9:30 pm when she called, so now it was almost midnight. -Proceed to stall for 5 minutes making it up some story of what happened – Me: I’ve checked and it seems our delivery guy apparently stole your order for himself, so you’re gonna have to cancel it yours. AL: HOW CAN YOU LET THAT HAPPEN? I DEMAND A REFUND. She of course never paid nothing, no idea what was her logic here. Me: I’m sorry lady, due that we don’t have more personnel to make the deliveries, so you’re gonna have to cancel yours. AL: THIS IS THE RIDICULOUS, I DE….. – I hang up, and proceed to ignore her further calls to the night.

Here we go again…

Fast forward another 4 weeks of peace, and surprise surprise, here’s AL number on the ID again, but this time is a male voice on the line, with AL in the background I listen the following: Guy: …So I called that burger place… AL: Wait you called <says name of the burger joint>?? – Guy: Yes, it was on speed dial. AL: Hang up now, that is the worst place and… Guy hangs up the phone, and I never heard of AL again.”

He got fed up and turned the tables on her!

