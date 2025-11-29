A Teenager Knows Finances Are Tight In Her House, So She’s Not Going To Get Her Mom Anything For Mother’s Day

When money is scarce, you gotta make some tough choices.

And sometimes that can lead to some hurt feelings…

The teenager who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she’s wrong for how she’s handling the upcoming Mother’s Day.

Check out what happened and see what you think.

AITA for not getting my mom something for Mother’s Day? “I (16F) can’t really get my mom anything for Mother’s Day this year. I usually make her something along with giving her something my dad and I bought, but this year it’s too last minute to make her anything and we’re short on money to buy her a gift.

It’s not like she’s doing NOTHING.

I told my friend (also 16F) that instead of getting/making her something, I was gonna do some nice things for her (breakfast in bed, clean somethings around the house she wanted to clean, etc.). My friend thinks that I should do all that AND give her a gift like I usually do and said it’s an ******* move not to. I don’t agree with her but thought I’d ask anyway. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

It’s tough out there these days for pretty much everyone…

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.