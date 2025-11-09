A TikTokker Hired A Mariachi Singer To Follow His Cheating Ex-Boyfriend When He Moved His Things Out Of His Place
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…we think this story is gonna make you laugh in a HUGE way.
It comes to us from a TikTokker named Zachary and he came up with a unique idea when he found out his boyfriend was cheating on him…
He hired a mariachi performer to follow his ex as the guy moved his things out of his place.
In the text overlay, Zachary wrote, “This is your sign to hire a mariachi performer while your cheating ex moves out.”
The video shows the TikTokker’s ex getting his things together with a friend while the mariachi performer sang a song.
The mariachi musician followed Zachary’s ex around and even walked with him outside to a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway.
Zachary seemed to enjoy the spectacle and he sipped a glass of champagne as the chaos unfolded around him.
Take a look at the video.
@zachary.w
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
Okay, I think we can all admit that this is petty AND hilarious.
