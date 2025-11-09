November 9, 2025 at 6:55 am

A TikTokker Hired A Mariachi Singer To Follow His Cheating Ex-Boyfriend When He Moved His Things Out Of His Place

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks…we think this story is gonna make you laugh in a HUGE way.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Zachary and he came up with a unique idea when he found out his boyfriend was cheating on him…

He hired a mariachi performer to follow his ex as the guy moved his things out of his place.

In the text overlay, Zachary wrote, “This is your sign to hire a mariachi performer while your cheating ex moves out.”

The video shows the TikTokker’s ex getting his things together with a friend while the mariachi performer sang a song.

The mariachi musician followed Zachary’s ex around and even walked with him outside to a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway.

Zachary seemed to enjoy the spectacle and he sipped a glass of champagne as the chaos unfolded around him.

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Okay, I think we can all admit that this is petty AND hilarious.

