A TikTokker Hired A Mariachi Singer To Follow His Cheating Ex-Boyfriend When He Moved His Things Out Of His Place

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Zachary and he came up with a unique idea when he found out his boyfriend was cheating on him…

He hired a mariachi performer to follow his ex as the guy moved his things out of his place.

In the text overlay, Zachary wrote, “This is your sign to hire a mariachi performer while your cheating ex moves out.”

The video shows the TikTokker’s ex getting his things together with a friend while the mariachi performer sang a song.

The mariachi musician followed Zachary’s ex around and even walked with him outside to a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway.

Zachary seemed to enjoy the spectacle and he sipped a glass of champagne as the chaos unfolded around him.

Okay, I think we can all admit that this is petty AND hilarious.

