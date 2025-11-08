A TikTokker Said The No Child Left Behind Law Is To Blame For Today’s Education Problems

The “No Child Left Behind” law was big news when it was enacted by President George W. Bush in 2002, but its legacy has been a mixed bag since then, depending on who you talk to about it.

A woman named Sasha took to TikTok to shared her feelings about the law and why she thinks it has caused a lot of problems in today’s education environment in the U.S.

Sasha said about the law, “The learning model shifted not to retention and comprehension, but simply passing a test.”

She added that students don’t try to understand anything, all they want to do is pass one test, forget everything they learned, and then move on to the next exam.

Sasha said that the “No Child Left Behind” law has actually hurt students because kids that should have been held back instead moved on to the next grade.

She argues that this impacts the whole system, including other students and teachers.

Sasha made no bones about the fact that she thinks the 2002 law has only hurt the American education system.

@saron the minute teachers were held more accountable for a child's success than the parents is the minute the education system shifted for the worst. I understand parents are overworked nowadays but parenting a child isn't something that should be pawned off to educators nor should they be blamed when a child struggles to succeed.

A lot of people aren’t happy with the state of education in America these days.

