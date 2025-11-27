November 27, 2025 at 8:55 am

A TikTokker Shared A Tip About How To Use A Screwdriver

by Matthew Gilligan

Who’s ready for their handy tip of the day?!?!

A woman named Sandra posted a video on TikTok and let viewers in on a screwdriver hack that she thinks we all need to know about.

Sandra asked viewers, “Did you know that a screwdriver has all of these ridges so that you can attach a socket to it, or a wrench, to give more torque?”

She continued, “So next time, if you’re like, really struggling to unscrew something, and you’re afraid you’re going to strip the screw, do this instead.”

In the caption, Sandra wrote, “I just learned this and wanted to pass it on. Now that you know, go conquer the world!”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Thanks for the tip!

