A TikTokker Talked About Why She Got Kicked Off A Girls’ Trip By Her Friends

A woman named Kayla took to TikTok and told folks about a girls’ trip that went bad.

The text overlay to her video reads, “My horror story of a trip I went on with girls I thought were my “friends.””

Kayla told viewers she went on a trip with girls she’s know since they were in middle school. The night before they left, Kayla said she had a panic attack out of the blue, but she still decided to go on the trip.

In the car, Kayla got weird vibes from one of her “friends” and said that she thought to herself, “I should not be here.”

The girls took a road trip and got a place to stay for the night.

When the group was at the house, the group decided to go for a walk…and that’s when things took a strange turn.

Kayla said that there was obvious tension during the walk and that one of the girls whispered to another “She’s filming” while Kayla had her phone out.

The TikTokker said that she got frightened when one of the girls suddenly smiled in a creepy way.

Kayla said the group stopped in the middle of the woods and, out of the blue, one of the girls told her, “I want you to leave, I want you gone.” The girl told Kayla she wanted her to book a flight because she thought she was ruining the trip.

Freaked out, Kayla made it back to the place they were staying, got an Uber to a hotel, and booked a flight home for the next morning.

Kayla was perplexed by this turn of events, and she was also out a chunk of money she spent on the trip.

