A Tourist Shared The Scary Experience She Had While Scuba Diving In Jamaica

Scuba diving can be pretty scary!

All kinds of things can potentially go wrong and you never know what unexpected hazards might come your way.

A woman named Maria posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frightening experience she had scuba diving in Jamaica.

She told viewers, “I’ve been seeing on the news and stuff where a couple passed away in Hawaii while snorkeling and they were both wearing full face masks. Well, I just want to tell y’all about a scary story that happened to me and I just want to warn everyone about these masks.”

Maria continued, “I was snorkeling in Jamaica. We were pretty far out and I started feeling really strange. You know the scenery was so beautiful. We were having a great time, but I just started feeling really strange. And I was like, ‘It’s just because I’m out of shape.’ So I tell my husband I’m kind of dizzy, disoriented, and I work my way back.”

The TikToker goes on, “The next day, crazy me, I put the mask back on, we go back out. In about the same spot that I was the day prior, I get even more dizzy and more disoriented. But this time was different like I couldn’t even focus on anything. I pulled the mask up. I threw up everywhere in the water. And it was like I just couldn’t catch my breath. So I tell everyone I’m like I’m gonna swim back to shore and I’m a pretty strong swimmer but as I’m trying to swim back to shore, I keep like bumping into coral and I can’t get around.”

Maria continued, “It was like I just couldn’t hardly make it. I could finally see where I needed to go and I was so foggy by this time, I could barely make it.”

The TikTokker was desperate and, luckily, a kayaker stopped to help her.

Maria thinks that her scuba mask was to blame. She said, “I just want to heed a warning to everyone: Do not put the full face mask on your children. Do not put them on yourself.”

She added, “I’m actually a respiratory therapist and I think my CO2 had risen so high. I think it was at very dangerous levels. So I just want everyone to be warned.”

That was pretty terrifying!

We’re glad she’s okay!

