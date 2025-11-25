A Traveler Thought She Was Taking A Flight To Chicago, But It Ended Up Being A Bus Ride

Have you ever thought that you booked a flight…and ended up on a bus?

It happened to a woman named Krista and she took to TikTok to talk about what went down and how she was caught off guard by the whole process.

Krista told viewers, “This morning I had a flight from South Bend [Indiana] to Chicago and when I exited the gate to get on the plane, it was a bus. Apparently, the very first of American Airlines gate to gate bus service from South Bend to Chicago. And we were driving beside planes when they were taxiing.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I booked a work trip to New York and the airport I fly from is really small so I had to connect in Chicago (other options to connect were Atlanta or Minneapolis- so I picked Chicago that time).”

She continued, “The day of my flight I checked my bags, went through security, and after my zone was called to board – we all got on a bus and were driven all the way from SBN – ORD.”

Krista then wrote, “This is a new service previously only available in Philadelphia, so it wasn’t exactly on my radar to look for “bus” while booking. Literally that option didn’t exist previously, so I wasn’t looking out for that. I was booking according to total trip time and wasn’t paying a ton of attention, but I’m also not complaining bc I was happy with the service.”

She added, “This was the first trip on the first day of service, an inaugural trip. I made a post about it because regionally it’s a very cool new offering, and some people were disgusted that I would try to fly from South Bend to Chicago. Guess I shouldn’t have assumed people knew how that worked but hey! Lesson learned.”

Well, now ya know!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

Well, that was an expected twist in her travel plans!

