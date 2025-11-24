A Wife Showed TikTok Viewers Her Husband’s Incredible Makeover

If you got it, flaunt it…

And this guy definitely has it!

A woman named Tala posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the incredible transformation her husband has gone through.

Tala wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Heard we are showing our husbands’ glow up.”

The first shot showed her husband sitting in a chair and this was definitely the “before” version of him.

And then it was time for the big reveal…

Tala then showed clips of her husband after his glow up and it’s obvious that this guy has been hitting the gym!

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Let it be known that [I] found him hot before, but the glow up has its perks.”

Now let’s take a look at the video.

Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Congrats to this guy!

He looks great!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.