A Woman Was Shopping For Halloween Bones, But Another Customer Insisted She Get Her Custom Pot Instead

It’s strange that people think you’re at work when you’re not dressed professionally at all.

But wearing a skeleton shirt? Get outta here.

Read on to find out what happened when this woman buying bones for Halloween was confronted about a custom order.

Check it out.

I don’t know where your custom order is

Around Halloween I usually go shopping around for new skulls/skeletons to add to the bone pile. I was in a Joann Fabrics dressed in complete black with a skeleton hoodie on, and at the time the workers there wore a green polo and khaki pants. I’m just minding my own business deciding if I really needed that $20 werewolf skull or buy smaller skulls for less, my arms are just full of these little skulls when a maybe mid 60’s woman came into the aisle. She didn’t say anything to me at first and was on her cell phone, so I moved towards the shelf I was looking at so she could move by if needed.

Things were starting to get weird.

She didn’t move by and suddenly started asking where her special order of a custom flower pot was. I ignored her thinking she was talking to the person on the phone, when she repeated it again but louder. After the third time she then said (to the person on the phone) “I can’t believe this bitch is ignoring me”. That got my attention, so I looked around thinking there was an employee nearby that I hadn’t noticed but her glares were at me. She processed to tell at me for a manager, so I told her the obvious “I don’t work here” which upset her even more. She accused me of just not wanting to help her, called me a bitch again, and was shouting out for a manager. I finally snapped and said something along the lines of “I’m just here to get boned and go home.” (Not a spelling error, I did say it that way) Then gestured to my outfit, explaining no employee would be dressed as weird as me.

These managers are killing it lately!

The manager came after all the shouting, listened to her ranting about me being a bad employee and using dirty language towards a senior citizen. The manager was an awesome guy who apparently had a bad day because he asked if she wore glasses because anyone could see I don’t work there. He asked how he could help her and then informed her she is in JoAnn’s and that they don’t do custom flower pots. After getting her away from me, he gave me $5 off my werewolf skull. I still have that skull in my collection.

Let’s find out what Reddit made of this tale.

She can dish it out but she can’t take it.

It’s the wild west in there.

She’s super funny.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

The people have questions.

This was fairly amusing.

You’ve gotta give as good as you get.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.