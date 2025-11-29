A Woman’s Half-Sister Wants Her To Acknowledge Her Stepfather As Her Real Father, But She Still Carries A Torch For Her Deceased Biological Dad

Jeez, this sure is a tough one…

AITA for telling my (half) sister that she needs to get over the fact we have different dads? “I (25f) have half siblings from my mom’s marriage to my stepdad. I was 3 weeks old when my dad passed away and I was 18 months old when my mom remarried. I get along well with most of my siblings except for Paige (23f).

We’re the closest in age but she doesn’t like me saying we share a mom but have different dads. She doesn’t like that I don’t claim my stepdad as my real dad period. I grew up around my paternal family and knowing about my real dad. While mom never talked about him and my stepdad didn’t like him being talked about, my paternal family never let him be forgotten and because of all those circumstances I saw him as my real dad and never saw my stepdad as just my dad. I still have respect for my stepdad but I don’t have full respect for him either. Had he accepted and encouraged me to know about my real dad we might be closer but it was a wound to his ego to have a kid he raised consider another man their dad, even if I wouldn’t exist without my dad and that made me never fully connect with him like that. It’s not like I can’t stand him.

But I feel like if he really wanted the best for me like he claimed he would have done better at accepting me knowing about my biological dad, because he admits if he’d had the choice he would have kept me in the dark and let me believe he was my bio dad instead. He has also admitted he doesn’t like my dad’s family for putting him between us because his one weakness means he can never compete. While mom said it’s too hard to talk about my dad so she let his family take over doing that for me.

Paige would always say we shared the same parents. Whenever I explained that we were siblings but I had a different dad to someone, Paige would be like no we don’t stop saying that. She’d tell me if her dad raised me it meant he was my dad too. Then in our teens she tried to say a few times that he was probably my bio dad too and we were all full biological siblings.

So after I turned 18 I did a DNA test with her to prove we were half siblings. The argument strained our relationships. None of my other siblings are bothered by me claiming my dad but Paige. She has yelled at our younger siblings for saying I have a different dad or if they do anything that shows me as having a different dad. Like one of our brothers bought two Father’s Day cards once and one said dad but the other said stepdad and that one was for me. Right now I don’t see or speak to Paige very often. Maybe once or twice a year. Our first time this year was a couple of weeks ago and she was bugging me because I had reposted something about the weirdness of losing a parent before you can form memories of them and the love you can still have for them.

She was mad because it was me yet again bringing to light the fact we have different dads. I told her she’s old enough to get over us having different dads and find a way to accept the reality because that’s what it is. I told her that we might have been raised in the same household but without my dad I wouldn’t exist and I won’t ignore the man who made me just because she doesn’t like it. She argued that her dad deserves better and why was it fair for him to share me with a man I never would have remembered. Then she told me I don’t get to tell her what to accept or get over. She called our mom after and then mom called me and asked why I couldn’t just let it go. She said after 20 years of fighting you’d think we’d be over this but it’s still ongoing and it doesn’t seem right and mom said we’re sisters not enemies and as the oldest I could just learn to accept it hurts her to hear me dismiss her dad who raised me. AITA?”

