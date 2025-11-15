A Worker Got Fired Immediately After She Gave Her Two Weeks’ Notice

To give two weeks’ notice, or not to give two weeks’ notice…

That’s the big question…

And, after watching this viral TikTok video, we think we know which way you’ll lean next time you decide to leave a job.

A woman named Kelsi posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that the two weeks’ notice she gave her employer ended up hurting her.

Kelsi told viewers that she put in her two weeks’ notice at her job after she landed a gig at another company.

She added that she put her notice in because she wanted to make sure she could pay her bills with the money she’d make in the last two weeks at her job.

Kelsi got a phone call from her employer and she recorded the interaction for her TikTok video.

Her manager said, “Wanted to call and meet with you, sorry, when you messaged me I was on a one-on-one with another agent. I am very excited to hear about your new career that you are gonna be pursuing. But, whenever an agent within the account review team does give their notice, we have to accept that immediately.”

Kelsi responded, “She told me that I would be able to finish out my two weeks when I put it in.”

The manger then said, “That is not the case. I’m sorry that she said that. Given the sensitivity of the stuff that we work with in this department, whenever a two-week notice is provided we have to accept it immediately.”

The manger apologized to Kelsi again and said that he understands that she’s frustrated about this development.

Kelsi informed him that she was actually ****** because she has three kids and has bills to pay.

She told him, “I’m not going to get paid until September 15, so yes I am livid.”

Kelsi added that she was going to have to try to file for unemployment in the meantime.

How frustrating!

Let’s take a look at the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Maybe it’s best to just split and not give any notice at all?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.