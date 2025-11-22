A Worker Was Interrupted On Their Vacation Because Their Boss Didn’t Know What to Do Without Them, So They Got Extra Vacation Time and a New Employee to Train to Learn the Ropes

Wouldn’t the world be such a better place if people LISTENED to others?

Interrupted Vacation. “I was the company IT department. I asked several times to be given someone to train as my backup, but they stalled and stalled on it. Time came for my vacation and I asked my boss who was going to get out payroll and other necessary functions while I was gone, these were the old main frame days when IT did these tasks. Boss said I was to train him to do it, he had the attitude of ‘how hard can it be?’

So for the week prior to my vacation, we went through all the routines, he took copious notes, I thought he would do ok. The problem was where I was going there were no phones, so if they got stuck I couldn’t help, I did give the approximate location where this cabin was. Tuesday I’m out on a lake fishing with my kids and I see a police boat approaching. I’m not worried, I have permits and required equipment. Police pull up and ask for me by name, they said that my company had called, they were sending a plane to pick me up at an airstrip nearby. Get there ASAP.

So I had to leave my family, others were there, the police led me to the airstrip where the plane was. I got to a phone at the strip, called in, nothing had gone right, hundreds of paychecks were not ready, it was payday and people were upset. My boss was apologetic for a change. I got back and did 5 days work in 2 days, they flew me back Thursday night. I negotiated another full week plus cabin rental, and boss insisted I train a new employee.”

