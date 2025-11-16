A Worker Wasn’t Happy When Managers Tried To Dump An Ex-Employee’s Work On Her

Ugh, this is the worst…

I’m talking about when a co-worker leaves a job and your manager or your boss decides to dump that person’s work on top of you.

So, now not only do you have your own workload to worry about, but you have to handle theirs as well.

What the hell?!?!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she had to deal with a situation like that.

The woman said that one of her co-workers told the higher-ups at the company that they were leaving their position.

After they received the news, management called the TikTokker into an office and said that she was now expected to take on 80% of her co-worker’s duties.

She told viewers, “I’m like looking at this list. I’m like, when am I going to do this? I have literally already zero seconds in the day to do anything.”

The TikTokker said that other co-workers were constantly “hovering around” her desk to see how she was handling the news of her new workload…but she thought these folks were doing a bit of spying for management to see how she reacted to the news.

She told viewers, “I wrote up this manifesto that said I will not be doing any of these things. Because one, I’m not the office manager. Two, I wasn’t hired as the office manager. Three, office manager roles and responsibilities are not my job description.”

She continued, “Four, you didn’t ask me at all. And Five, I’m not the office manager. Also, me and this other admin, they were just going to throw, dump half of this chick’s job on each one of us. One of the responsibilities I was given was ordering all of the supplies. All of the kitchen things and all of the food, and all of the drinks from all these different vendors for the office. And doing inventory on them.”

The TikTokker added, “Which I don’t even know how to do. I don’t know who to order them from. I don’t know what they’re called. I don’t know what anything. I’ve literally never done this. And then her thing was when we have a lunch meeting which is like once every six weeks, she orders the pizza.”

She added she would also need to learn the office’s phone system and set up new employees so they could communicate with other workers.

The woman hinted that she wasn’t sure what was going to happen to her current job after she sent in her “manifesto.”

