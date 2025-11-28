A Worker’s Boss Gave Them a Hard Time For No Reason, So When She Got Fired, They Gave Her Phone Number To All Kinds of Different Organizations to Bother Her

Ahhh, there’s nothing quite like trolling someone who has wronged you…

And, if you’re in the market for some payback, this Reddit story might give you some ideas!

Check out what happened.

I give my old supervisor’s phone number out to random people and organizations. “I used to have a supervisor that really disliked me. It seemed like no matter what I would do I was always on her bad side.

Yikes…

She was very unprofessional and would talk about me behind my back to people beneath her in the company. She would even read confidential emails I would send her and management aloud to other people. Emails consisted of disputes I was having with other associates among other issues. Anytime I would ask for a raise or bring up wanting more hours or just to be full time, she would essentially laugh in my face, and then list 20 different reasons why I wouldn’t be considered, including times in my past where I had mistakes happen, even though the mistakes she would bring up had happened more than 6 months ago and my behavior and way of operating had completely changed since.

It was revenge time.

I was always going to be a bad egg in her eyes. So after she was let go from the company for multiple different people complaining about her, I just randomly started signing her phone number up for different stuff. Jehovah’s Witness, charities, all their different religions and organizations. Anything that would send her spam mail I would send sign her up for. Now I’m pretty sure this is probably illegal and I probably shouldn’t be admitting to this online, but I’m too petty to care. I’ll sign her number up for literally anything I of presented the opportunity, like just the other day I sent my Walmart receipt to her number.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person shared a story.

Another individual offered some advice.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

She’ll be getting random phone calls for the rest of her life…

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.