Actress Amber Riley Reacted To A “Glee” Fan’s Tattoo

There are fans and then there are FANATICS.

And I think you’ll know what category the person who is the subject of this video falls into…

Glee actress Amber Riley was doing a Cameo video for a fan when she reacted to the woman’s lower-back tattoo, also known as a “tramp stamp.”

Riley saw a screenshot of the fan’s lower-back tattoo that reads, “andthatswhatyoumissedon GLEE.”

The actress asked, “Is that tattoo real?”

She added, “I’ve seen some real crazy ****. I’m quite speechless. I’ve seen some Glee tattoos. I’ve never seen a Glee tramp stamp.”

Riley wished the super fan a happy 30th birthday and added, “You are undeniably a huge Glee fan. No judgment. We listen and we don’t judge.”

The actress laughed throughout the video and she added, “I hope you do not live to regret that tattoo.”

Take a look at the video.

She got a big kick out of this tattoo!

