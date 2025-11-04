Amazon Shopper Said People Shouldn’t Fall For “Fake Discounts” On Products Before Black Friday

If you’ve been paying attention to Amazon, you know that the period leading up to Black Friday the day after Thanksgiving is chock-full of big sales.

But are they really worth it?

According to the TikTokker you’re about to hear from, the answer is a big NO.

The man told TikTokkers not to trust the Amazon sales and said, “Before October 1, they start jacking up their prices because they want that six-week average to be as high as they possibly can so that they can fake the discount.”

He continued, “They’ll double their price just so they can cut their price in half for Black Friday.”

The man said that shoppers might as well just wait until Black Friday so they can buy items at normal prices.

Here’s the video.

@rarelytok Don’t buy anything from Amazon in October. Here’s why. There’s a secret rule most consumers don’t know about. Amazon requires six weeks of price history for setting Black Friday discounts. That means sellers on Amazon will artificially increase prices through October so they can hit it big with fake discounts on Black Friday. ♬ original sound – Rarely Co.

He’s calling out what he thinks are “fake discounts.”

