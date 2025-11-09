Amputee Was Tired Of Strangers Asking Her Personal Medical Questions About Her Leg, So She Finally Snapped And Reminded Everyone That She Deserves Respect

People often forget that basic respect matters more than curiosity.

One amputee found herself constantly being asked intrusive questions about her leg.

So when a rude woman approached her with the rudest, most abrupt line of questioning imaginable, it finally pushed her to speak up for her own boundaries.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not disclosing my medical history to a stranger? I (F27) am an amputee. Ever since my amputation, countless people have asked me what happened to me. At first, I wasn’t bothered by it and sometimes would poke fun, saying a shark bit it off or some other random story.

But lately, things have changed.

However, as time progressed, it began to upset me more and more. I would get stopped in the middle of a parking lot, stopped in a busy aisle of the store, stopped on my way to and from appointments, etc.

These people don’t seem to care about her at all.

The part that bothered me the most is that they didn’t even have the decency to introduce themselves, make small talk, or even ask me my name first. Children are actually infinitely more respectful than these grown adults.

One day, one lady finally tipped her over the edge.

One morning, I was outside a hotel I was in, smoking. This lady came outside and immediately asked, “What did you do to lose your leg?” Mind you, it was literally 6 a.m.

So she decided to tell this lady what she was really thinking.

I said (verbatim): “You haven’t said good morning, hello, or even asked me my name, and yet you feel entitled to my medical history? Would you like that to happen to you?” She started cussing me out and said that I was rude and a ****, etc. AITAH for saying this and feeling that was out of line?

People really need to learn some boundaries.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter attests that a lot of people seem to disrespect boundaries all the time.

This user just doesn’t understand why certain people feel entitled to this information.

With a woman this bold, calling her out was truly the best response.

The prying isn’t only rude — it’s also unlawful in some places.

Boundaries exist for a reason, and this woman has finally made hers crystal clear.

This story only proves that many adults could use a refresher lesson in the power of manners.

