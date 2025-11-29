An Apartment Owner’s Bank Gave Them A Hard Time, So They Stopped Sending Monthly Payments And The Bank Missed Out On A Ton Of Money When They Finally Sold The Apartment Years Later

Well, this person sure pulled a fast one…

Bank incompetence cost themselves 10’s of thousands. “Many years ago I owned an apartment when real estate crashed (early 1990s New York City). I couldn’t sell it. I was renting it out for less than the mortgage payment. When I tried to talk to the bank they said “you’ve never missed a payment, why should we talk to you?” So I missed a payment. I sent the rent I got to the bank but they insisted on either full payment or nothing. So, my malicious compliance.

I sent nothing. At one point the bank told me the reason I couldn’t sell it was I wasn’t asking enough money for it. Both me and my attorney’s response was, ‘what the ****?” When this first started I offered them a check for the difference between the appraised value and what I owed just to get it off my hands. They said no.

Finally a year later I sold it for much less than I owed. The bank accepted a check in the amount I originally offered but because of their incompetence never collected the years worth of missed payments. When they tried to report to the credit bureau that they had foreclosed I disputed it since they never actually foreclosed.”

