An Auto Shop Owner Got Tired Of Waiting For Corporate Headquarters To Repaint His Shabby Store, So He Had His Employees Paint It The Ugliest Color Imaginable To Get Corporate’s Attention

The paint looks fine… “This isn’t my story, but I was present for it. Years ago, I worked for a well known chain of transmission shops. The owner/manager (we’ll call him Jim) was a decent guy and a great boss. We were also pretty successful. He insisted on keeping the shop clean, and a commercial was even filmed there. The outside of the shop is painted a patented red, white, and blue pattern. Well, ours was VERY faded. The company is supposed to repaint them every few years.

Despite Jim putting in request after request, corporate insisted it was fine. They suggested he could repaint it, at his expense, if it was so important. So he did.

Jim went to the paint store and bought several gallons of the cheapest, ugliest brown paint he could find and paid us out of pocket to paint the outside. I mean, this was the color of ****. Then, he waited. Sure enough, two weeks later, corporate called in a huff. The shop is supposed to be red, white, and blue!

Jim reminded them he was allowed to paint the shop at his own expense. They never said what color. Within a week after that, a crew was sent out and we had a pretty, new paint job.”

