An Influencer Who Pleaded Guilty To Fraud Addressed His Situation In A Viral Video

Life is all about second chances…

And for some folks, third, fourth, and fifth chances…

An Irish TikTokker named Alex Nolan took to the social media platform to talk to his followers about pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Alex pleaded guilty to trying to use counterfeit money on a few different occasions.

He told viewers, “I didn’t know whether to make a video or address anything in the last 24 hours, because I didn’t really know how to handle it or take it. But yes, a year and a half ago, I made a huge mistake. Yes, I hold my hands up to the mistake, for every action has a reaction.”

Alex added, “I’m not making any excuses for myself or justifying anything that I done, because what I did was wrong. I was in a confusing phase of life, not really knowing what to do or how to handle myself. And I obviously made a huge mistake that I am facing the consequences with now.”

Alex continued, “But what I do say to the people who do look up to me, it’s what you do after you make the mistakes, how you hold yourself. I opted a bad way out and I done a complete 180 since then. I feel like doing what I’ve done isn’t right. And I don’t agree with any of it.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Hope my silly mistakes in the passed can help young lads realise that in hard times don’t op-ed for “easy money” or stupid mistakes, I take full responsibility for my actions and always will. It’s about what you do to better yourself after making theses silly mistakes and my content and everyone that knows me knows I put 110% effort everyday to better myself and to spread positivity, thank you to everyone sending me kind messages I do appreciate it.”

@alex.nolan2 Hope my silly mistakes in the passed can help young lads realise that in hard times don’t op-ed for “easy money” or stupid mistakes, I take full responsibility for my actions and always will It’s about what you do to better yourself after making theses silly mistakes and my content and everyone that knows me knows I put 110% effort everyday to better myself and to spread positivity, thank you to everyone sending me kind messages I do appreciate it ❤️ ♬ original sound – Alex Nolan

