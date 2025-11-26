November 26, 2025 at 6:55 am

An Influencer Who Pleaded Guilty To Fraud Addressed His Situation In A Viral Video

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@alex.nolan2

Life is all about second chances…

And for some folks, third, fourth, and fifth chances…

An Irish TikTokker named Alex Nolan took to the social media platform to talk to his followers about pleading guilty to fraud charges.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@alex.nolan2

Alex pleaded guilty to trying to use counterfeit money on a few different occasions.

He told viewers, “I didn’t know whether to make a video or address anything in the last 24 hours, because I didn’t really know how to handle it or take it. But yes, a year and a half ago, I made a huge mistake. Yes, I hold my hands up to the mistake, for every action has a reaction.”

Alex added, “I’m not making any excuses for myself or justifying anything that I done, because what I did was wrong. I was in a confusing phase of life, not really knowing what to do or how to handle myself. And I obviously made a huge mistake that I am facing the consequences with now.”

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@alex.nolan2

Alex continued, “But what I do say to the people who do look up to me, it’s what you do after you make the mistakes, how you hold yourself. I opted a bad way out and I done a complete 180 since then. I feel like doing what I’ve done isn’t right. And I don’t agree with any of it.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Hope my silly mistakes in the passed can help young lads realise that in hard times don’t op-ed for “easy money” or stupid mistakes, I take full responsibility for my actions and always will. It’s about what you do to better yourself after making theses silly mistakes and my content and everyone that knows me knows I put 110% effort everyday to better myself and to spread positivity, thank you to everyone sending me kind messages I do appreciate it.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@alex.nolan2

Take a look at the video.

@alex.nolan2

Hope my silly mistakes in the passed can help young lads realise that in hard times don’t op-ed for “easy money” or stupid mistakes, I take full responsibility for my actions and always will It’s about what you do to better yourself after making theses silly mistakes and my content and everyone that knows me knows I put 110% effort everyday to better myself and to spread positivity, thank you to everyone sending me kind messages I do appreciate it ❤️

♬ original sound – Alex Nolan

Now check out what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 10.17.36 AM An Influencer Who Pleaded Guilty To Fraud Addressed His Situation In A Viral Video

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 10.18.14 AM An Influencer Who Pleaded Guilty To Fraud Addressed His Situation In A Viral Video

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 10.18.33 AM An Influencer Who Pleaded Guilty To Fraud Addressed His Situation In A Viral Video

At least he was honest and admitted his mistakes.

That’s pretty rare these days!1

