An Uber Driver Had No Idea Where He Was Going, So A Passenger Offered To Drive So They Could Get Home Safely

I don’t work for Uber, but I drove the Uber. “My girlfriend and I were leaving an event in center city. There was a lot of commotion in the area so we weren’t worried when our pickup time was delayed a bit. When the driver arrived we had some small talk. He was an older gentleman and his English was limited. He seemed to be having issues with his GPS and the Uber app. He managed to pick up another passenger on the way to our destination so I didn’t think much of it. As we finally managed to make our way out of the hustle and bustle of center city, we approached our on ramp. The GPS started ringing off directions.

Several different directions. Instead of taking our on ramp, the driver took a hard right and we went over a bridge into a neighboring state. We asked the other passenger, “Are you headed this way?”. They said no. I mentioned to the driver, “neither of us have destinations in this state. Please turn around”. I could tell he halfway understood the situation and he turned back around. We cross the bridge again and it spits us out back towards center city. He loops around the block a few times. He seems directionless. I direct him back towards the on ramp. He complies. As we approach, the GPS rings off several different directions again. This time I notice there are two different voices giving directions. It’s too late. We’re already back on the bridge going into the neighboring state for the second time.

This time I say something. “ Sir, are you using two GPS’s at the same time? It seems like you might have two different locations typed into your phone right now.” He struggles to reply but I can tell he’s uncertain. He starts to fiddle with the phone. He pulls it off the dashboard mount and starts to press buttons in a flustered and confused way. I could sense he was not technologically literate. The car starts swerving and he’s bouncing his focus from the road to the phone. Back and forth. The other passenger starts to reveal that she’s tipsy. She’s starts to complain and express nervousness about the cars swerving. She feels a little sick. Red and blue lights flash in the rear view. We’re being pulled over. The driver tries to explain himself but the cop is unable to understand. He’s being patient but the driver is so flustered and repetitive that I think everyone was getting a little irritated. We’ve been in the car for a little over an hour at this point. The cop is trying to give the driver directions and he’s not understanding. The intoxicated passenger is trying to complain to the cop. My girlfriend is looking like she wants to jump off the bridge.

I offer to drive. The cop tells me that’s a great idea. I drive the Uber back into the city. I drop off the intoxicated passenger. I drive my girlfriend and I back to our apartment. I hop out of the drivers seat. The driver asks for a tip.”

