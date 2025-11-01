Annoying Customer Asked Another Customer Where The Granola Bars Were At A Grocery Store, But Neither Of Them Work There

Isn’t it annoying when you’re minding your own business but people won’t stop bothering you?

This woman shares how everyone kept mistaking her for store staff!

Check out the full story.

No matter what I wear. Let me set the scene a little. I’m walking, pushing a cart full of stuff in a place where the uniform is a bright red vest that has the building name and logo on it.

UH OH…

I’m wearing black skinny jeans, a bright blue t shirt and an old sweatshirt from my high school that was a darker blue with the school sports team name on the sleeve. This person was on the phone, sees me and goes: “Oh I found someone, hold on,” then addresses me, “Excuse me miss, can you tell me where the Kodiak granola bars are?”

That’s CRAZY!

It took me a solid minute to process how this person could have though I worked there, how to tell them that I don’t work there and whether I know where the product was so I could point them in the right direction. I tried to kindly point them in the direction and inform them that I don’t work there (which they seemed a little shocked about)

She has been here before!

This wasn’t the first time either. It seems no matter what I wear I just exude retail stooge even in the most opposite of uniforms.

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

People would really start being mean with anyone!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows some people are color blind and it is very common.

This user wants this girl to have clear communication with these customers.

This user shares how it was in a small town when she used to work in retail!

This user thinks a lot of people have gotten color blind!

This user has a funny analogy of the situation!

Someone’s really annoyed here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.