Army Medical Worker Overhears Comrades Trying To Fake Receiving The Mandatory Flu Shot, So He Reported Them And They Were Disciplined

Having a position of importance means that you may be privy to unethical activities.

AITAH for reporting my coworker for medical fraud. I am in the Army and I’ll explain some regulations. Second, I work in the medical field and this story is about medical fraud. Names are fake. In Army regulations, you are required to get an annual flu shot. If you have an exemption you can see your provider and get a medical exemption put on your file. If not you have to get the shot.

We are beginning our flu shot rodeo and all the medics get their shots first. I am stationed next to Jared and Keith and overhear Jared saying “I’m not getting that shot, whatever you do, do not give it to me” and tells Keith to pretend to stab him and then fill out the paperwork. Everything in my gut is telling me to go to our Sergeant and let him know. I know it’s honestly not the worst thing ever but I’m so by the book when it comes to medical, I’ve already gotten onto Jared about breaking HIPAA in the past.

I can’t get over this, so eventually I do bring it to our Sergeant and of course they get yelled at. I have no idea where it went from there. Jared is all kinds of ticked at me but I don’t really care about that. I just want to know if I should have ignored it or if I should have said something. AITA?

