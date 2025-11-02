Assistant Manager Learned That She Will Be Getting Additional Responsibilities And Lower Salary, So Now She’s Thinking About Leaving Or Getting A Second Job

Workplace changes can completely disrupt an employee’s stability and security.

This woman learned that their company was restructuring.

She essentially received a new title with additional responsibilities but a lower salary, as overtime benefits were eliminated.

So she feels trapped and frustrated as her new schedule also prevents her from seeking a second job to make ends meet.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

I need to vent – they “reevaluated our positions” at work this week I am spending this week burning the last of my vacation time. So I don’t lose it before the 4-month-long “vacation blackout” season that our company has imposed. Which mostly involves sitting around in my pajamas watching Doctor Who.

This woman received a call from her boss.

Anyway, two days into said vacation, I got a call at home from my boss. The company has “reevaluated all management positions” (I am an assistant store manager). And they are “restructuring into four unique positions.” Basically, taking all of the assistant managers and department managers, and just giving them a new title to their position. The workload doesn’t change. I will actually be responsible for more now than before.

The company removed their overtime pay and kept their hourly rate.

But here’s the kicker. My pay was based off a 46-hour work week, where the 6 hours were “guaranteed overtime.” That money equals 25% of my total pay each year. They are removing all overtime, but “we get to keep our hourly pay rate!”

She feels upset and wants to leave the job, but can’t.

I just need to vent. I don’t know what to do at this point. No one is hiring within miles of where I live. I am the only income for our family of 3 because we have a disabled child. I just want to cry.

She can’t even get a second job due to her schedule.

They’ve also given me an assigned schedule rotation that is designed in a way where I can’t even get a 2nd job. Because I wouldn’t have enough availability. I know at least some people here would understand my pain. 🙁

Company restructuring is often a disadvantage to many employees.

