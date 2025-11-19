Barista Was Reprimanded By A Customer For Not Making His Coffee Hot Enough, So The Barista Turned Up The Heat And Let Karma Do The Rest

Entitled customers seem to think being rude to customer service workers will get them better service, but they never learn that it rarely does.

When one barista was reprimanded by a customer for not making his latte exactly 180 degrees, the customer soon found out he picked the wrong person to test.

His attitude earned him a cup of karma served piping hot.

Read on for the full story!

Hot Enough For Ya? So this is back when I worked at a Starbucks in Union Square, New York City. Some guy comes up looking very annoyed that he has to interact with a peasant like me, and he orders a latte “very hot” (180°).

The barista does their best to accommodate, but of course, it’s not good enough for this guy.

So I hand the guy his drink, and he immediately wrinkles his nose and says, “This is not hot enough. I asked for 180 degrees.” Now, all of the pitchers that we used to steam milk had a thermometer in them, so I knew that I indeed steamed it to the correct temperature—but I gladly took the drink back and made him a fresh one.

This time, the barista made sure the customer wouldn’t complain again.

When I went to steam the milk, I made sure it was pretty piping hot—220 degrees—and smiled politely as he took his first sip. The look on his face was priceless as he probably scalded his tongue but thought better of complaining again.

He said he wanted it extra hot!

What did Reddit make of all this?

This fellow food service worker loathes these types of customers.

This coffee enjoyer takes the exact opposite approach.

Customers don’t seem to understand how making coffee actually works.

This kind of fussy behavior isn’t just annoying — it’s plain infuriating.

All it took was one scorched tongue to put an end to the complaints.

Now that’s a cup of poetic justice!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.