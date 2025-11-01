Boutique Store Employee Declined A Customer’s Request To Return A Shirt Simply Because Her Husband Did Not Like It, So She Ended Up Keeping It

Vacations often bring out the joy of splurging on something special.

This woman was working at a small boutique in a tourist area.

One of her customers excitedly bought a colorful and pricey shirt she loved.

However, moments later, the customer came back to return the shirt because her husband disapproved of the purchase.

The store did not allow returns, though, so the customer was happy to keep it.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

My husband says I have to I used to work at a small boutique in a heavy tourist area of a large city. At the time that I worked there, we carried this one designer whose clothing was very popular at the time. They made T-shirts that were tacky and overpriced, and people loved them. I still can’t figure out why.

This woman noticed a group of women going into the shop.

One day, a group of women came into the shop. They immediately got very excited that we carried these T-shirts. One of the women was clearly the most excited, and she tried one on. It had bright colors, and she was maybe a little old for it. But she was having fun and the shirt fit her well.

One of the women happily bought the shirt.

It was clear that this was more than she would normally spend on a T-shirt (it was probably $60). But her friends convinced her she should get it while on vacation. She bought the shirt and was so excited that she even wore it out. A few minutes later, she came back in looking pretty dejected and came up to the counter where I was working.

But the woman decided to return it and asked for a refund.

Lady: I have to return this shirt. Me: Why? Is something wrong with it? L: No, my husband says I have to. M: Well, unfortunately, you can only exchange it for store credit. (I point to the sign next to the register explaining our return policy.) M: Plus, I thought you were excited to get that shirt!

Apparently, her husband told her that she looked stupid in it.

L: Yeah, but he said I look stupid in it and I have to return it. M: Like I said, you can exchange it, but you can’t return it. She walked away and a few minutes later her husband came in. He was a pretty large guy and walked straight to the counter. Demanding we give his wife her money back for the T-shirt.

When they weren’t refunded, she was happy to keep the shirt.

I politely pointed to the sign and explained our return policy again. He got angry. My manager came and explained the policy to him. He stormed out of the store, leaving his wife. She left, looking happy that she got to keep the shirt.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Don’t listen to people who try to bring you down… even if they are your husband.

