Boyfriend Agreed To Go On A Long Overdue Trip With His Old University Friends, But His Girlfriend Thinks It’s Disrespectful For Him To Go With Other Women Without Inviting Her

Going on trips with friends can be a touchy subject between partners.

This man is planning on going on a trip with his university friends, but he didn’t invite his girlfriend.

Now his girlfriend is suspicious that he would go with other female friends but not her.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for refusing to consider not going on holiday without friends? When I was at university, I had a close friendship group with the people I lived with. There were four guys and two girls. We all planned to go on holiday together to celebrate finishing, but that was in 2020 so it didn’t go ahead due to the pandemic. We’re all from different cities and have different schedules and commitments so it has been impossible for all to get together. One of the guys made a group chat and mentioned us all going on the holiday and said we should do it next summer. We all agreed and started looking at hotels, hostels, airbnbs, etc.

This man’s girlfriend find it weird that he’d go on a trip with other women without her.

I told my girlfriend what we were planning and she asked if she was invited. I said no since it was just the friendship group and no one is bringing their partners. She said she found it weird I was going on holiday without her and that she thinks she should be invited. I said no again and explained again what the trip was for. She repeated that she thinks she should be coming or that I shouldn’t be going but I just told her there’s nothing wrong with going on holiday without your partner. She said I was being disrespectful towards her by going on holiday with other women. AITA for refusing to invite her?

It just all boils down to how much you trust your partner.

Here’s what other people in the comments are saying.

Some valid questions from this one.

Well said.

Another user taking his side.

This person called the GF insecure.

And here’s some useful advice.

Trust and respect can go a long way in relationships.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.